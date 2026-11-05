undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Trail Blazers lose Vít Krejčí to leg fracture during Phoenix win
By JOE FREEMAN The Oregonian,7 days ago
PHOENIX — The Portland Trail Blazers’ dominant Wednesday night win was stained by an injury. Vít Krejčí suffered a fracture to his lower left leg or ankle late in the third quarter of the Blazers’ 132-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns. It’s unclear how long the backup wing will be sidelined, but it seems likely he will miss a significant stretch.