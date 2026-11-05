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Haverhill Tears Down 200-Year-Old Dam, Clearing Way for Riverside Park
By Benjamin Cortez,8 days ago
The bulk of Haverhill's Little River dam, a stone masonry structure near Winter Street dating to the early 1800s, has been removed, clearing the way for a long-planned riverside park. The Little River now flows beneath Winter Street toward the Merrimack River with few barriers remaining, and city officials are preparing to walk residents through what comes next.
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