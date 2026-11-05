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Old Deerfield Holiday Sampler Brings Nearly 200 Artisans to West Springfield
By Will O'Brien,7 days ago
Nearly 200 juried crafters, designers and artists are setting up shop this weekend at the Eastern States Exposition’s Better Living Center in West Springfield for the Old Deerfield Holiday Sampler, a two-day craft fair that doubles as one of the region’s biggest fundraisers for a nonprofit historical association. Shoppers can expect everything from hand-carved wooden toy soldiers to fabric Christmas trees, plus a visit from Santa and a miniature New England village frozen in the year 1897.
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