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Weld County Deputies Seek Public's Help Tracking Down Wanted Man Christopher Morales
By Hailey Armstrong,8 days ago
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is turning to the public this week for help finding a man officials say has several outstanding warrants. In a post published Wednesday, the agency named Christopher Morales and asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward. The post, titled “WCSO Warrant Wednesday,”...
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