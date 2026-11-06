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Masked Gunman Sought After Frayser Community Center Shooting Leaves Man Critical
By Caleb Powell,8 days ago
A man was left fighting for his life Wednesday afternoon after a shooting outside the North Frayser Community Center at Pickett Park in Memphis, and the gunman who police say wore a black ski mask and purple hoodie remains on the loose. Officers swarmed the 3800 block of Edenburg Drive, shutting down part of the street as investigators worked the scene into the evening.