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‘Discriminatory’: DOJ suing Penn State over tuition policy for undocumented students
By Cortney Raynor,7 days ago
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a complaint against Penn State University, claiming the university has violated federal law by allowing reduced tuition to undocumented students. In the court documents filed Thursday, the DOJ alleges the school grants in-state tuition to these students, while...