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Honolulu Restaurant Week Returns Nov. 7-15 With Deals at Dozens of Oahu Eateries
By Erin Collins,8 days ago
Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa — Reported Restaurant Week Participant. Oahu diners have a reason to book a table over the next couple of weeks: Honolulu Restaurant Week kicks off Saturday and runs through Nov. 15, bringing prix-fixe lunch and dinner deals to restaurants across the island with no ticket or pass required to join in.
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