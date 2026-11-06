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Universal Epic Universe Announces Its First Major Expansion. A New Indoor Dark Universe Roller Coaster Is Coming
By Todd Maurer,8 days ago
Universal Epic Universe is expanding, and the monsters are getting another ride!. On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Universal Orlando Resort officially announced plans for a brand-new indoor thrill coaster in Dark Universe, marking the first major attraction expansion since Universal Epic Universe opened in May 2025. Even better, construction is already underway!