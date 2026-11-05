undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Edwards Lifesciences Raises Full-Year Outlook on TAVR Strength
By Claire Wallace,7 days ago
Edwards Lifesciences delivered a third quarter that outpaced expectations, prompting the heart valve maker to lift its full-year 2026 guidance for the third consecutive time this year. The results underscore renewed momentum for the company's transcatheter aortic valve replacement business, which has emerged as a central driver of the company's...