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Philips to Pay $322M to Settle an Investigation Related to its Recalled CPAP Machines
By Omar Ford,5 days ago
Philips said it has reached a deal "in principle" with the Department of Justice that could put a long-running case over its Respironics sleep machines to bed. "We continue to make progress on Respironics-related legal proceedings," said Roy Jakobs, president and CEO of Philips, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript of the earnings call. "The Respironics agreement in principle with the U.S. Department of Justice marks an important step in resolving the consequences of the Sleep & Respiratory Care recall. As a result, Philips recorded a provision of €288 million ($322 million)."