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Casper adds continuing education requirements, additional license classifications in building code update
By Tommy Culkin,8 days ago
CASPER, Wyo. — After weeks of discussion and deliberation, the Casper City Council on Tuesday officially approved a comprehensive overhaul of the city’s building and construction regulations. The approved ordinance modernizes local construction standards by formally adopting updated national model codes — including the 2024 International Building Code...
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