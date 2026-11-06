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Area students explore support & other healthcare roles in field at Washburn event
By Tori Whalen,8 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Any students interested in the healthcare field but don’t want to be a doctor or nurse got a chance to explore opportunities at Washburn University. Washburn hosted a Healthcare Professionals Day on Thursday, Nov. 5, for students right here in northeast Kansas to tour the classrooms and labs in the Allied Health Department.