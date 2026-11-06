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Lawsuit challenges newly passed initiative to limit corporations’ political spending
By Jordan Hansen,8 days ago
Fewer than 48 hours after Montanans passed a ballot initiative to ban corporations, organizations and “artificial entities” from contributing to candidates, a lawsuit was filed in federal court alleging it violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The Frontier Institute and the Montana Family Foundation, joined by...