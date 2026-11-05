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Milestone - Obituary
6 days ago
Lou Goldstein, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, concluded life’s journey on Oct. 30, 2026. He lived a full and enriched life. He grew up in the Bronx. Lou met his beloved wife, Barbara, in Far Rockaway, New York, where his family spent their summers. Lou and Barbara were married for 72 joyous years. They moved to Arizona in 1958, after he graduated from Drake University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa.