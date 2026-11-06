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Family calls for accountability after Adams Central School Board scraps Valedictorian honors following unannounced staff meeting
By Ari Betterly,8 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For generations, earning the title of Valedictorian or Salutatorian stood as the pinnacle of academic achievement at Adams Central High School. That longstanding tradition came to an abrupt halt last fall when the school board voted unanimously to eliminate class-rank honors in favor of a Latin Cum Laude system.
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