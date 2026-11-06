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Hornets Deliver More Bad News on Kon Knueppel Ahead of Celtics Game
By Alder Almo,8 days ago
The Charlotte Hornets finally got Kon Knueppel back Wednesday night. Less than 24 hours later, they received more bad news about their second-year sharpshooter. Charlotte ruled out Knueppel for Friday’s NBA Cup matchup against the Boston Celtics at Spectrum Center, confirming another setback after his long-awaited season debut lasted less than six minutes.