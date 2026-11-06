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Seahawks fan chat: Jaguars vs. Ravens on ‘Thursday Night Football’
By Mookie Alexander,8 days ago
Can Joey Fagnano shock the world and beat one of the NFL’s elite?. Hoo boy. Hard to dress this one up. The first NFL game since the Seattle Seahawks loss to the Chicago Bears does involve a Super Bowl contender in the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 5-2 and about as exciting an offense as you can get in the NFL. Trevor Lawrence looks like an MVP candidate, while an underrated defense features the likes of Travis Hunter, Travon Walker, and Josh Hines-Allen.