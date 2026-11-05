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Avengers: Doomsday’s New Official Synopsis Confirms Conflict Between 5 Hero Teams
By Jackson Hayes,7 days ago
Docto Doom is putting the MCU's heroes between a rock and a hard place in Avengers: Doomsday. His arrival comes at an inopportune time for the franchise, as the forces of good aren't exactly on solid footing. In fact, a new synopsis for the highly anticipated team-up movie reveals that five superhero teams will be at each other's throats when Doomsday officially arrives.