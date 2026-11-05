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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Minimalist 100% Walkthrough - All Items, Gold Skulltula Tokens, & Heart Pieces
By Alex Donaldson,4 days ago
Remaking one of the greatest and most beloved games of all time is always a minefield, but it’s one Nintendo has navigated surprisingly well with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. It’s a remake that is faithful in all the right places, but it has also been changed a little, nipped, tucked and adjusted in various places for various reasons.