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Parsippany PAL Announces Major Investment in RedTails Baseball & Softball Program, Bringing Indoor Training Opportunities to Local Youth
By Frank L. Cahill,8 days ago
PARSIPPANY – The Parsippany–Troy Hills Police Athletic League (PAL) is proud to announce a significant investment in its growing RedTails Baseball & Softball program, transforming portions of the PAL facility into an indoor training environment designed to provide local athletes with year-round opportunities to develop their skills. The...