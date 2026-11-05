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Jaelynn Scott Secures Victory in Washington's 37th Legislative District
5 days ago
Democrat Jaelynn Scott secured a victory in Washington's 37th Legislative District for Position 2 in the Nov. 3 general election, securing 87.32% of the vote as of Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. Defeating Independent Evon McCorkle, Scott becomes the first openly transgender member of the Washington Legislature and the first openly Black transgender state legislator in the United States.
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