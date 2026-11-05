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FlixChatter Review: WILDWOOD (2026)—LAIKA’s handcrafted masterpiece sets the new gold standard for stop-motion animation
By ruth,6 days ago
I’ve been a fan of Laika Studios’ stop-motion animated films since I saw Kubo and the Two Strings ten years ago. Travis Knight, the lead animator and CEO of Laika, has really pushed the envelope of what is possible in animation. My husband and I actually rewatched it within a week after watching it on a press screener. The visuals are so spectacular we wanted to experience it on the big screen with Dolby Atmos. I’m glad we did! My jaw was on the floor the entire time, and I constantly went, ‘How did they do THAT?!’