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‘We don’t even know what it is that we did’: UW-Platteville women’s cross country runners say they’re stuck in limbo
By Brenda Ordonez,8 days ago
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Weeks after UW-Platteville suspended its men’s cross country season, women’s runners say they are also sidelined by an investigation. They say they have no timeline for when they’ll compete again. Runners on the women’s team tell WMTV15 News that about 14 of their...
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