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All I Want for Christmas Is a Good Book {10 Holiday Rom-Coms to Read}
By Emily Bennett,8 days ago
There’s just something magical about curling up on the couch with a cozy blanket, a cup of hot cocoa, twinkling Christmas lights and a feel-good holiday romance novel. Whether you’re hiding from the holiday chaos for a few minutes or enjoying a quiet evening after the kids are tucked into bed, a Christmas rom-com is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit!