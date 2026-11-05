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Experience the Magic of the Holidays with Pacific Northwest Ballet’s The Nutcracker
6 days ago
The holiday season in Seattle wouldn't be complete without Pacific Northwest Ballet’s sparkling production of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker. Running from November 27 through December 27, 2026, at Seattle Center’s Marion Oliver McCaw Hall, this beloved tradition promises to surprise and delight audiences of all ages across 35 live public performances.
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