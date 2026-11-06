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Travis Hunter Shares Highlight Video of Brother Trayvis' HSFB Game with 2 TDs, 100+ Yards
By Kinnu Singh,8 days ago
Trayvis, a junior at Effingham County High School in Springfield, Ga., compiled over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns during a 42-21 victory against Grovetown. The 5-foot-7 wide receiver has already received scholarship offers from Georgia Southern and Georgia State, according to Savannah Morning News. "[Trayvis will] be a little...
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