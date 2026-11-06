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Riley Permian Q3 Production Rises 30%, Free Cash Flow Hits $42M
7 days ago
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) reported a 30% year-over-year increase in third-quarter 2026 production, while oil output rose 38%, as higher volumes supported $42 million of Total Free Cash Flow and further debt reduction. The upstream producer also outlined modestly higher production levels for the fourth quarter and plans to begin testing additional San Andres development at its Red Lake asset in 2027.