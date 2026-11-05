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TROTWOOD PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
7 days ago
Notice is hereby given that the Trotwood Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 to review the following:. PL-2026-18 (Comprehensive Zoning Code Update): The Trotwood Planning Commission will hear the proposal to repeal Part Eleven “Planning and Zoning Code” of the City of Trotwood Code of Ordinances and the official Zoning Map of the City, and enact a new Part Eleven “Planning and Zoning Code” and official Zoning Map of the City, concluding a yearlong project to complete a comprehensive update to both items.