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2 Best Bets For Jaguars RBs With Bhayshul Tuten Injury For TNF
By Billy Heyen,8 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 01: Runningback Bhayshul Tuten #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars avoids getting tackled as he runs in for a touchdown while being defended by Safety A.J. Haulcy #25 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of the game at EverBank Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Getty.