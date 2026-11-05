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Boca Raton Shelter Marks 30 Years With $450-a-Plate Brunch for Pups
By Alec Novak,8 days ago
Tri-County Animal Rescue is marking 30 years of pulling dogs and cats back from the brink with its 12th annual Peppermint Bark & Brunch, set for November 22 at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Tickets run $450 apiece, and the guest of honor is a 12-year-old author whose debut book supports animal welfare organizations with its profits.
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