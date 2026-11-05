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Federal judge allows Detroit Lake drawdown to move forward, Marion County to file appeal
By Joni Auden Land,7 days ago
The controversial drawdown of Detroit Lake is still on track for this fall. A federal judge Wednesday rejected a request from multiple Marion County governments to block the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from draining the reservoir’s water levels to historic lows. The county, and various cities downstream from the dam, say the move would damage their water systems — threatening local water supplies — and decimate certain fish species.