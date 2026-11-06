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Murray State Fall Enrollment Tops 10,000, With Freshman Retention and Graduation Speed at Record Marks
By Staff Report,8 days ago
(MURRAY, Ky.) — Murray State University’s fall 2026 enrollment reached 10,010 students, the school’s second-largest student body in the past decade, according to a report released by the university. The total includes 8,449 undergraduates and 1,561 graduate students from 114 Kentucky counties, 49 states and 55 countries.