undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Allgaier Looks to Add Second O’Reilly Series Title after Locking Up Contract Extension
By David Morgan,6 days ago
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Justin Allgaier was this close to calling it a career and making the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Series season his last as a full-time driver in the series. But after signing a multi-year contract extension with JR Motorsports that will keep him behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet a little while longer, the elder statesman of NASCAR’s second tier series is looking to cap off a career year by adding a second championship to his trophy case Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.