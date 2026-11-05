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Podiatrists say these are the worst shoes for your knees — here's what to wear instead
By Kelli McGrane, MS, RD,7 days ago
Shoes do more than finish your outfit. In fact, they're one of the most important items you'll put on in the morning. "One thing I always tell my patients is that what you put on your feet affects much more than just your feet. Your knees, hips and lower back are all connected to how you walk, and the wrong shoes can place additional stress on those joints," says Dr. Bobby Pourziaee (aka "The High Heel Doctor"), a foot and ankle surgeon and founder of Palm Springs Podiatry in California.