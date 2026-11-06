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Jim Duggan Thinks He Could Have Been World Champion If Not For 1987 Arrest
By Jeremy Thomas,8 days ago
Jim Duggan recently looked back at his infamous 1987 DUI arrest with the Iron Sheik and how it stymied his career in WWE. The WWE Hall Of Famer was arrested in May of 1987 on a DUI in New Jersey while traveling with the Sheik, who he was feuding with at the time. Duggan volunteered to the officer that there was marijuana in the car, but he didn’t know that Sheik had cocaine hidden on him.