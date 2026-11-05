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The 12 Largest Dog Breeds That Still Love to Cuddle
By Jan Otte,2 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. When we think of large dog breeds, images of powerful and imposing animals may come to mind. However, these gentle giants often have hearts as big as their bodies and a surprising penchant for snuggling. Despite their size, many large dog breeds possess a sweet and affectionate nature, making them perfect cuddle companions. Whether it’s their fluffy coats or their calm demeanor, these dogs are not only impressive in stature but also incredibly loving. Dive into the world of these 12 large dog breeds that adore cuddling and discover the softer side of man’s best friend.