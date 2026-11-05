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12 Common Mistakes Pet Owners Make and How to Fix Them
By Jan Otte,4 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. Did you know that even the most loving pet owners make mistakes that can seriously affect their furry friends’ happiness and health? It’s true—sometimes, despite our best intentions, we overlook small details that make a big difference in the well-being of our pets. Whether you’ve got a mischievous cat, a loyal old dog, or even a chatty parrot, you might be surprised at the simple missteps that can lead to bigger problems down the road. Let’s dive into the most common mistakes pet owners make, and more importantly, how you can fix them—today.