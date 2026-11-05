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Keene volunteers needed for community-driven working groups
By Teah Dowling,7 days ago
KEENE | After an October recruitment event, the Keene Steering Committee (KSC) continues updating the town’s Strategic Plan and is now seeking volunteers for community-driven working groups. Interested locals can choose from five groups: fire/EMS, Community Center, housing, economic vitality, and safety/accessibility. Each group will focus on its topic,...