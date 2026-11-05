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3 Factors to Assess When Choosing a Spring Burndown Herbicide
By Sponsored by BASF,7 days ago
If you’re thinking about a spring burndown herbicide application as part of your integrated weed management plan, a thoughtful strategy is key to protect yields. With any kind of herbicide application, make sure you’re selecting the right product and type for your crop, soil and production goals. Here are some important factors to consider in choosing the best burndown herbicide for your field.