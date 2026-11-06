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City Commission suspends discretionary spending after heated exchange
8 days ago
Wednesday’s Apopka City Commission meeting grew contentious as Commissioner Nadia Anderson challenged administrative decisions and questioned the commission’s priorities. Mayor Nick Nesta defended his actions and sought clearer rules governing commissioners’ use of city facilities and resources for events. After Commissioner Jes Baron’s proposed event limits failed to receive a second, commissioners unanimously approved Anderson’s motion to suspend discretionary spending.