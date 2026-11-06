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Your Windows PC has more auto-starting apps than Task Manager lets on, and you can find them in minutes
By Samarveer Singh,8 days ago
The Startup tab in the Task manager is a pretty convenient way to identify any apps that launch when you sign in. It comes in pretty handy when you're trying to declutter Windows and speed up your PC. There's a catch, however. Task Manager doesn't actually show you everything that's running in the background, and believe me, there's a lot.