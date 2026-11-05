undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Driscoll Receives Early Career Award from NAECTE
By Communications Office,3 days ago
Kristen Driscoll, assistant professor Curriculum & Instruction, has received the 2026 National Association of Early Childhood Teacher Educators Foundation Early Career Research Grant Award. Driscoll was selected for her research proposal, “Deepening Preservice Teachers’ Early Literacy Knowledge and Pedagogy through Exploration of Identity and Affinity Groups,” which demonstrates excellence and...