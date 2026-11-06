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Oklahoma students create cards of encouragement for injured Thunder players
By Cassidy Mudd,8 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY - Students at Dove Science Academy are spreading kindness beyond their classrooms by creating handwritten cards for injured Oklahoma City Thunder players. The school partnered with K Club, a nonprofit organization working to collect 1,000 cards filled with encouragement and well wishes for the players. Students take part...