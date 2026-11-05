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Blair Finishes First At Cross Country Landmark Conference Championships, Sponseller Highlights Women’s Side Finishing Eighth
By The Quill,5 days ago
Derick Blair finished first and Alison Sponseller finished eighth in the Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country Landmark Conference Championships on Saturday at Lock Haven, PA. Blair, a junior, finished first in the men’s 8k division for the second year in a row with a time of 24:44.4 and a nearly 15 second gap from the second-place finisher.