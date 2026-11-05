undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Crested Butte Opening Day 2026: Ski, XC & Fat Biking
4 days ago
Winter in the Gunnison Valley brings opportunities to enjoy the snow while downhill skiing, Nordic skiing and fat biking. Whether you’re counting down to Crested Butte Mountain Resort opening day, planning an early-season cross-country ski trip at Crested Butte Nordic, or just looking forward to snow in the Gunnison Valley, knowing when the trails and slopes open can help you make the most of your visit. Keep reading to find the latest snow conditions and learn more about opening dates for the 2026/27 season.