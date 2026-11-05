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GEODIS Preview: Nashville SC closes regular season, eyes MLS points record in Decision Day clash at FC Cincinnati
By Nashville SC,6 days ago
The curtains have nearly dropped on Nashville SC’s 2026 MLS season. The Boys in Gold have been one of the most impressive teams in league history throughout the year and sit just one game — and one point — shy of the MLS points record ahead of Saturday’s Decision Day. Supporters’ Shield-winning Nashville’s opponent is longtime rival FC Cincinnati, who it will look to beat for the second time this season.