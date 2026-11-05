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St. Charles Hy-Vee Pharmacy to Shut Down Nov. 30, City Leaders Scramble to Save It
By Jordan De La Cruz,8 days ago
The Hy-Vee Pharmacy in St. Charles is set to close its doors on November 30, and city leaders aren't taking the news quietly. They've requested an urgent meeting with Hy-Vee corporate representatives to explore ways to keep the pharmacy open, and they're now asking residents to join the pressure campaign before the shutdown date arrives.