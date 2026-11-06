undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Tennessee man is taking on the run of a lifetime
By Chance Roberts,8 days ago
ABERDEEN, Miss. – A Tennessee man is on a cross-country run that hopes will bring positivity to him, his family, and his community. Zachary Deel is a Bristol, Tennessee native currently taking on a personal challenge of running from his home in Tennessee, all the way to the Santa Monica pier by Christmas Eve. a trip that will have him running over 2,600 miles. Over the past 3 years, Deel and his family have faced many hardships from the deaths of his cousin and his wife’s brother, losing his construction company and having to file for bankruptcy.