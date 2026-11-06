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Quad Cities news: Scott County flip, audit, holiday tree & First Alert
8 days ago
Scott County election flip, audit, holiday tree & First Alert Weather\Democrats sweep Scott County races, an official post-election audit begins, the Vibrant Arena holiday tree goes up, and Mr. Thanksgiving prepares for annual dinners. Plus, your latest First Alert Weather forecast. #QuadCities #ScottCounty #KWQC #FirstAlertWeather #Moline #ElectionAudit #MrThanksgiving.
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