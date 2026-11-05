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I tried a Google Maps alternative with an “Extra Curvy” mode, and it's the map feature I didn’t know I needed
By Jack Mitchell,7 days ago
Whether you are an enthusiastic roadtripper, cyclist, or motorcyclist, you know there’s more to life than simply getting from A to B, and Google Maps and Waze usually prioritize efficiency over fun. For those of us who prefer taking the long way round, finding challenging routes, and soaking in the sights, another app has come across my radar that makes it all much easier.